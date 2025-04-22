Pistons End 16 Year Skid in Playoffs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get past Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Pistons End 16 Year Playoff Skid! The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 100-94 to even up their first round playoff series in Game 2. Cade Cunningham, the cornerstone of the Pistons long rebuild, scored 33 points with 12 rebounds. More importantly the Pistons ended a 15 playoff game losing streak and won their first playoff game in 16 years dating back to 2008. The series now heads to Detroit where the Pistons have not hosted a playoff game since 2019.

Pistons End 16 Year Skid: So a lot has happened in the world since the Pistons last won a playoff game. Barack Obama had just been elected president. There was a subprime mortgage crisis. The Summer Olympics were in Beijing.

In 2008 the iPad had not been invented. Phones did not have GPS. Google Chrome did not exist. There was no Snapchat, Airbnb, Spotify, Instagram. There was no Venmo or Uber.

Also in 2008 "The Dark Knight" was a blockbuster but Slumdog Millionaire took home best picture. Other strong movies that year were WALL-E, Kung Fu Panda, Iron Man, Twilight and Gran Torino.

The number one song that year was "Low" by Flo Rida and T-Pain. Gas peaked in 2008 averaging $4.11 but dropped to $1.67 by the end of the year due to the Global Financial Crisis.