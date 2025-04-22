ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pistons End 16 Year Skid in Playoffs

Craig Shemon
Pistons End 16 Year Skid

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get past Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks in the second half at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Pistons End 16 Year Playoff Skid! The Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 100-94 to even up their first round playoff series in Game 2. Cade Cunningham, the cornerstone of the Pistons long rebuild, scored 33 points with 12 rebounds. More importantly the Pistons ended a 15 playoff game losing streak and won their first playoff game in 16 years dating back to 2008. The series now heads to Detroit where the Pistons have not hosted a playoff game since 2019.

Pistons End 16 Year Skid: So a lot has happened in the world since the Pistons last won a playoff game. Barack Obama had just been elected president. There was a subprime mortgage crisis. The Summer Olympics were in Beijing.

PISTONS END 16 YEAR SKID

In 2008 the iPad had not been invented. Phones did not have GPS. Google Chrome did not exist. There was no Snapchat, Airbnb, Spotify, Instagram. There was no Venmo or Uber.

Also in 2008 "The Dark Knight" was a blockbuster but Slumdog Millionaire took home best picture. Other strong movies that year were WALL-E, Kung Fu Panda, Iron Man, Twilight and Gran Torino.

The number one song that year was "Low" by Flo Rida and T-Pain. Gas peaked in 2008 averaging $4.11 but dropped to $1.67 by the end of the year due to the Global Financial Crisis.

So a lot has happened since the Pistons last won an NBA playoff game. We will continue to monitor their progress. For the latest NBA Playoffs talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Detroit PistonsNBA
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Games of the week gavins and bud light
ESPN SWFLGames Of The Week Presented By Gavin’s Ace Hardware and Bud LightDiana Beasley
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 19: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers drives the ball against Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 19, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NBADenver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total
NBADetroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect