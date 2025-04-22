Panthers vs Lightning Odds, Spread, and Total

SUNRISE, FL – APRIL 8: Teammates congratulate Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers after he scored an open net goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period action at the Amerant Bank Arena on April 8, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to steal Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the latest installment of the Battle of Florida.

The Panthers finished the season with a 47-31-4 record, placing third in the Atlantic Division. They dropped their final two games of the regular season and had several low-scoring contests throughout April. This marks the fourth time these teams have met in the playoffs. Tampa Bay has won two of the previous playoff series, while Florida eliminated the Lightning in last year's postseason, four games to one.

Tampa Bay wrapped up the regular season with a 47-27-8 record, finishing second in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning lost their final game and have alternated wins and losses throughout April, mixing in some high-scoring victories with tight one-goal defeats. The teams split the regular season series, with each team winning once at home and once on the road.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-250)

Lightning -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline

Panthers +107

Lightning -115

Total

Over 5.5 (-109)

5.5 (-109) Under 5.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on April 22 , 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone under in seven of Florida's last nine games.

of Florida's last nine games. Florida is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games.

Florida is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone under in 13 of Tampa Bay's last 20 games against Florida.

The total has gone over in seven of Tampa Bay's last seven games at home.

Tampa Bay is 6-12 SU in its last 18 games played in April.

Panthers vs Lightning Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — Injured Reserve.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Luke Glendening, C — Day-to-day.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW — Out.

Mitchell Chaffee, RW — Day-to-day.

Panthers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

The Panthers battle the Lightning in this Atlantic Division showdown. Florida is 3-6-1 in its last 10 games and holds the fifth-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at +29. The Panthers rank 15th in scoring and seventh in goals against. Their special teams are just outside the top 10. Sam Reinhart leads the team in both goals and assists.

In their final regular-season game, Florida lost to Tampa Bay on the road, 5-1. The Panthers fell behind 3-0 early and gave up goals in every period. They were outshot 31-24 and went 0-for-4 on the power play. It felt like a throwaway game to close out the season, and Florida will definitely bring a better effort in a playoff atmosphere.

The Lightning are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games and boast the best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at +75. Tampa Bay owns the top offense in the league, and its special teams are among the top five in both power play and penalty kill. They rank fourth in goals-against average, and Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 121 points.

In their final regular-season game, the Lightning lost 4-0 on the road to the New York Rangers. It was a close contest through two periods before Tampa gave up three goals in the third. The game had a preseason-like feel, with reduced ice time for some of their top players. Still, they managed the puck well, stayed out of the penalty box, but went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Best Bet: Tampa Bay Moneyline