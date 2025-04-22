ContestsEvents
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe Faces $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diana Beasley
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A startling $50 million sexual assault lawsuit now targets NFL Hall of Fame star and ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe in Clark County, Nevada. The suit describes incidents of assault that happened repeatedly after what began as casual dating between two adults.

The plaintiff, identified only as "Jane Doe," met the TV personality at an LA fitness center. Court papers show she was just 19 when the former NFL tight end tried to get her to sign confidentiality agreements - which she turned down.

"These allegations are lies, distortions, and misrepresentations," said attorney Lanny J. Davis to Sports Illustrated. Davis fired back strongly, calling the lawsuit a money-seeking scheme.

Running 13 pages long, the court filing claims Sharpe recorded intimate moments without permission and showed them to others. The document tells a story that evolved from mutual interest to alleged manipulation and abuse.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee jumped in with another $50 million lawsuit. His client's claims match the first - describing similar patterns of misconduct and intimidation.

The news breaks as Sharpe looks to wrap up a huge $100 million media deal. The agreement would cover his expanding podcast business and TV work, mainly focusing on "Club Shay Shay."

People are still wondering why the cases were filed in Clark County, Nevada. Both lawsuits continue moving forward, with no resolution in sight.

Diana BeasleyWriter
