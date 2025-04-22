Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 21: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins hits a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on April 21, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins may have caught the Cincinnati Reds at a good time. It just didn't feel that way prior to yesterday's first pitch. Cincinnati is fresh off a tremendous series win over the Baltimore Orioles, in which the Reds scored 24 runs in the rubber match. Superstitious fans who believe bats can get tired of hitting had to chuckle at Miami's series opener with Cincinnati yesterday, in which the Reds' offense went flat, and only produced one late, futile rally in a rain-shortened 6-3 win for the Fins.

MLB pitching scouts think a pair of struggling SPs will come alive in tonight's 6:40 p.m. EST rematch at LoanDepot Park. Sin City's OVER/UNDER run total for tonight's Marlins-Reds game is between eight and nine runs, cautious for a meeting of two winless hurlers.

Miami and Cincy's almost identical odds to win show that 0-3 Nick Martinez of the Reds and 0-1 Edward Cabrera of the host Marlins are considered equally solid starters in April. But each man's ability to bounce back will be key to winning tonight.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-160)

Reds -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Marlins +106

Reds -115

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in nine of Miami's last 10 games.

Miami is 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home.

The Cincinnati Reds are 11-6 in their last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Cincinnati's last seven games.

Cincinnati is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games on the road.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist.

Right fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Cincinnati Reds

Third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand is on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation.

Relief pitcher Carson Spiers is on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement.

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds Predictions and Picks

Magic City fans who want a fun summer race are thrilled with Max Meyer's club-record-tying 14 strikeouts in the Marlins' series-opening triumph. Maybe all those Ks caused MLB prognosticators to forecast limited scoring in tonight's contest. If a low-scoring ball game is going to develop with a team on the diamond that scored 24 runs two days ago, Martinez must improve on a 6.00 ERA quickly, while Cabrera has to forget being blasted by the Reds' batters last July.

Meanwhile, a new weapon could help procure a series win for Miami. Agustin Ramirez showed up from Triple-A and shined in his Monday debut for the Marlins. "Ranked as the Marlins' No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Ramírez went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run," blogs MLB's homepage about the 23-year-old catcher. Rookie hitters are tough to figure out in April.