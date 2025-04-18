Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Cory Joseph #10 of the Orlando Magic looks to pass the ball against Torrey Craig #12 and Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics in the second half of a game at Kia Center on April 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NBA playoff series of high seeds versus low seeds are supposed to be lopsided. This April, though, so many games in the western bracket are tightly matched that a potential blowout in the Eastern Conference stands out like a sore scoreboard.

The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic as (-13.5) point spread favorites in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST. Boston carries a No. 2 conference seed and a 61-21 regular season mark into the tipoff. Orlando reached the NBA playoffs as a No. 7 seed by winning Tuesday's battle against Atlanta in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

As is the case with New York and Detroit's odds for Game 1, the "blowout" point spread hasn't led to a point-total line that's anything spectacular. In fact, the Celtics and Magic may get the lowest O/U lines of the round if they don't light it up on Sunday.

Spread

Magic +3.5 (-158)

Celtics -3.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Magic +700

Celtics -900

Total

Over 206 (-108)

Under 206 (-112)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Orlando is 6-13 in its last 19 games against Boston.

Orlando is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Boston.

The total has gone over in five of Orlando's last six road games.

of Orlando's last six road games. The Boston Celtics have gone 14-2 in their last 16 games.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

Center Moritz Wagner is out for the year with ACL rehab.

Small forward Jalen Suggs is out for the year following knee surgery.

Boston Celtics

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable for Game 1 with a knee injury.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

In a rare scenario, Sunday's careful and cautious Vegas point for Celtics-Magic is not based on how a game's overwhelming pick to win plays basketball. The Celtics are a talented scoring team with a reasonably high tempo. But it's the Magic who will try to use big men like Franz Wagner as defensive weapons in addition to power forwards and try to keep Boston cold on outside shots.

Souichi Terada of MassLive implies that Jaylen Brown is going to have a fast start, and maybe a slow finish, for the Celtics in 2025's postseason run. "Teammates said Brown looks like himself during practices this week, so that's an optimistic sign. However, (a) deep playoff run (is) a lot of wear and tear on a knee that isn't at 100%."