Orlando City S.C. vs C.F. Montreal: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Rodrigo Schlegel #15 of Orlando City passes the ball against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Orlando City needs a victory this weekend to vault above .500, and keep pace with strong-starting Eastern Conference teams like Columbus and Nashville. The Lions will next face L'Impact of C.F. Montreal, one of only three MLS clubs that are winless through eight rounds, in what could appear to be a lucky break. But the weather forecast for this Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff is unlucky.

Saturday in Montreal is forecast to be cool, damp, and breezy. Charlotte F.C. took advantage of spring skies to win 1-0 in Montreal last weekend, which makes Charlotte lucky instead of Orlando. The Lions will get reminded that Canada is north of everywhere.

Phil Rawlins' squad played back-to-back bouts in chilly New York in March, earning just one point but scoring three goals that made the Lions look lively. Is Saturday's careful sportsbook line on Orlando City based on C.F. Montreal's favorable conditions at home, or are MLS odds handicappers shy of a Lions attack that sagged in a rematch with the Red Bulls?

Spread

Orlando City S.C. EV (-125)

C.F. Montreal EV (+105)

Moneyline

Orlando City S.C. +145

C.F. Montreal +180

Draw +255

Total

OVER 2.5 (-102)

UNDER 2.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City S.C. vs C.F. Montreal Betting Trends

Orlando and Montreal are 2-2-2 in the last six head-to-head meetings.

C.F. Montreal has scored just three goals in the last 10 matches.

Montreal has lost six of its last 10 league matches.

Orlando City S.C. vs C.F. Montreal Injury Reports

Orlando City S.C.

Favian Loyola is out with a thigh injury.

Cesar Araujo is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Nico Rodriguez is questionable with a thigh injury.

C.F. Montreal

None

Orlando City S.C. vs C.F. Montreal Predictions and Picks

Orlando's two straight scoreless draws weren't boring. The trouble was they were entertaining in a way that hurt Orlando's cause. Five players took cards in the April 5 fixture with the Philadelphia Union, including striker Luis Muriel and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Rawlins went into a defensive 4-4-2 formation in the following bout against New York, but it didn't help Orlando's discipline.

Things got worse for the back line in the midst of another clean sheet. "Orlando defender Rodrigo Schlegel fouled forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting (in the 56th minute)," reported Chuck Wharton of O Town's 11 last Sunday. "The consensus was to book Schlegel. As the second yellow card ... (Orlando) City went down a player." Even though Orlando was statistically out-fouled by Philadelphia, the Lions' desperation grabbing has irked MLS referees.