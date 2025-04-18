Lee Corso to End 40-Year ESPN College GameDay Run

TV legend Lee Corso will wrap up his amazing College GameDay run on August 30, 2025. The lovable host, who turns 90, will say goodbye to a show that transformed how we watch sports on Saturday mornings.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years. I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement," said Corso to ESPN Press Room.

Since 1987, Corso's humor and famous catchphrase "Not so fast, my friend!" have kept fans glued to their screens. His natural rapport with Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis turned a basic sports show into can't-miss TV.

His last show might happen at either the Alabama-Florida State game or Texas facing Ohio State. Ending in Columbus would be perfect - that's where he first put on Brutus Buckeye's head in 1996 before the Penn State game.

Over the years, Corso has picked 430 winners. He's chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes 45 times - more than any other team during his time on air.

Every weekend, crowds of students show up with funny signs and crazy outfits, hoping to catch his eye. His weekly predictions mix fun with flair, often featuring real mascots and wacky props.