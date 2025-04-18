Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 13: Maximiliano Falcón #37 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the MLS match between Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field on April 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Inter Miami is right where it needs to be in April, dealing with more than one competition in style. The Herons' roster of 2025 includes Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets, alongside the young Venezuelan playmaker Telesco Segovia, who's already got three goals and an assist. Yet, as the club now gets a chance to take down Columbus, Vegas oddsmakers are raining on Miami once again.

Columbus is a sportsbook favorite to beat Miami in Saturday's 4:30 p.m. match, set to be held in Cleveland. In fact, fewer analysts are predicting a Herons victory in Columbus than almost any other date since Messi arrived, provided that #10 was healthy going into the fixture. Why are Miami's icons written off as such slow-starters, when the M.O. of older players is to start off well, when everyone is fresh?

Maybe the Columbus Crew is gaining respect as one of the rare North American teams that can challenge the Herons in quality. Still, there's no doubt Messi's lineup could score more times against St. Louis and Montreal than the Crew just did in clinical 2-1 victories.

Spread

Inter Miami +0.25 (-112)

Columbus Crew -0.25 (-108)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +195

Columbus Crew +120

Draw +285

Total

Over 3 (-110)

Under 3 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Inter Miami is 5-2-3 all-time against the Columbus Crew.

Columbus has outscored Miami 16-15 in 10 head-to-head meetings.

The total has gone under or pushed in seven out of Inter Miami's last nine matches.

Columbus is unbeaten in its last seven matches across all competitions.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a strained hamstring.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Andres Herrera is out with a thigh injury.

Winger Lassi Lappalainen is out with a hip injury.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

Miami's lineups will stay restrained in springtime. That's no reason to put two-to-one odds on Messi's team against a more U.S.-reared MLS squad like Columbus, or is it? Pundits also think #10 could be distracted by a case of superstar-envy this Saturday.

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City is shopping his services to more than one continent for 2025-26, including the MLS's top teams. Just as David Beckham tries to cobble together the funds to make City's midfielder an offer, a re-signing Messi has shown enough concern over a pay cut that Herons' CEOs were said to be peeved. Luis Nieto of AS Football wrote Tuesday that co-owner Jorge Mas "(is) implying that the hesitation so far has come from Messi's side."