Heat vs Hawks Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat look to make it two wins in a row and secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat finished the season with a 37-45 record, placing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They need one more win to clinch the eighth seed. Miami recently defeated the Chicago Bulls 109-90 on the road. The Heat built a 24-point lead at halftime and never looked back, shooting 49% from the field. Tyler Herro led the team with 38 points.

The Atlanta Hawks finished the season with a 40-42 record, placing eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They had a chance to clinch the seventh seed but lost to the Orlando Magic on the road, 120-95. The Hawks fell behind by 15 early, made things interesting in the third quarter, but were blown out in the fourth. They shot just 38% from the field and made only four three-pointers. Trae Young led the team with 28 points.

Spread

Heat +1.5 (-115)

Hawks -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat +100

Hawks -115

Total

Over 220.5 (-105)

220.5 (-105) Under 220.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Hawks Betting Trends

Miami is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone over in 5 of Miami's last six games.

games. Miami is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone over in 11 of Atlanta's last 16 games.

Atlanta is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Atlanta is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games when playing as the favourite.

Heat vs Hawks Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Kevin Love, PF — Out, questionable for the game.

Pelle Larsson, G — Out, questionable for the game.

Nikola Jovic, F — Out, questionable for the game.

Isaiah Stevens, G — Out.

Dru Smith, G — Out.

Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela, C — Out.

Trae Young, PG — Day-to-day, probable for the game.

Larry Nance Jr., PF — Out.

Jalen Johnson, SF — Out.

Kobe Bufkin, G — Out.

Heat vs Hawks Predictions and Picks

The Heat battle the Hawks in this Play-In Tournament showdown for the eighth seed. Miami is 7-3 in its last 10 games and finished the regular season with a 17-23 road record. The offense is trending up, and the defense has performed well in two of the last three games. The season series with the Hawks is tied at two games apiece, with each team winning at home.

In the win over the Bulls, the Heat got the scoring going early and held Chicago to under 40% shooting from the field. For Miami, the keys will be getting more scoring from the bench, limiting turnovers, and setting the tone on offense.

Atlanta is 4-6 in its last 10 games and finished the regular season with a 21-19 home record. Before the Play-In Tournament, the Hawks had a small winning streak and were playing well on both ends of the floor. However, in their recent loss to Orlando, they scored under 100 points for the first time in a month. With key players missing, Trae Young will need help, especially to improve the team's overall field goal efficiency.

The keys to victory for the Hawks will be protecting the home court and finding their rhythm from beyond the arc early. They also need to rebound better and raise their shooting percentage; most nights, shooting under 40% from the field will result in a loss.

Best Bet: Miami Moneyline