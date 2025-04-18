Florida Everblades’ Johnson Takes Home ECHL’s Best Goalie Award

In goal, Cam Johnson ruled the ECHL this year. The Florida Everblades star goalie won the 2025 Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award with an amazing 37-6-4 record and impressive 1.92 goals-against average.

The Michigan native broke team records with his wins, coming close to the all-time ECHL record. His workhorse season included a league-leading 2,848 minutes in goal, while his five shutouts placed fifth overall.

With incredible reflexes, Johnson saved shots at a .921 percentage, landing eighth in the league. He held teams to two goals or fewer in 34 games.

"It's about playing the full 60 minutes together," said Johnson to FloridaEverblades.com.

His amazing play earned him monthly awards twice and an All-Star spot alongside Carson Gicewicz. In the final vote, he beat out Luke Cavallin and Garin Bjorklund, with Taylor Gauthier and Jordan Papirny completing the top five.

Johnson joins Jake Hildebrand and Chris Madden as the third Everblades goalie to win this major award. Over six fantastic seasons, he's gotten more than 100 wins for Florida.

Before leading the Everblades in goal, Johnson developed his game with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Charlotte Checkers, and Adirondack Thunder. He's won three Kelly Cups and two playoff MVP awards.

Off the ice, Johnson means a lot to the team. "I think everyone would say he's their best friend...he's just an awesome guy to have around," teammate Gicewicz told FloridaEverblades.com.