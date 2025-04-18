Colorado’s Swift Jersey Retirement for Hunter, Sanders Sparks Alumni Backlash

Next week's spring game will showcase an unexpected decision as the University of Colorado retires the jerseys of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Throughout the school's 135-year football history, just four other players have earned this distinction.

Former players voiced their anger, with 1990 championship team members leading the criticism. Chad Brown told Bleacher Report: "If the players from the National Champ team have not received such an honor... this action dismisses, diminishes & for a new generation of CU fans erases their greatness."

The Black & Gold Day spring game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field, where ESPN2 will cover the retirement ceremony for No. 12 and No. 2.

Athletic Director Rick George defended the decision, pointing to their influence on CU's national spotlight. Meanwhile, legendary players like Deon Figures, Eric Bieniemy, and Kordell Stewart haven't received this honor yet.

Hunter's resume speaks for itself, with six major awards and unanimous first-team All-American spots across eight positions. His breakout season earned him both the Walter Camp and Bednarik Awards.

While Sanders broke school records with 64 touchdown passes, some question the timing. His time at CU shows a modest 13-11 record, without making it to a bowl game in two seasons.

Responding to the criticism, Head Coach Deion Sanders told Sports Illustrated: "We talkin' about your Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else. If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion."

CU typically takes its time with jersey retirements. For example, Rashaan Salaam's No. 19 waited 20 years before its 2017 ceremony. Byron White, Joe Romig, and Bobby Anderson make up the rest of this exclusive club.

Former CU standout Tyler Polumbus blasted the hasty decision as "the first blunder of the Coach Prime era that has upset alumni."