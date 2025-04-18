Aaron Rodgers Ready to Play for $10M

NFL star Aaron Rodgers shocked everyone by saying he'd play for just $10 million next season, while keeping retirement on the table. The quarterback's uncertainty has left several teams hanging.

"It ain't about the money. I'll play for $10 [million]. I don't care," said Rodgers to Sports Illustrated.

Three teams - the Vikings, Giants, and Steelers - have shown interest. With no clear timeline for his decision, NFL schedule makers are stuck waiting.

The league needs to release next year's matchups between May 13-15. If Rodgers ends up in Pittsburgh, games against his old teams could get prime-time spots.

"This entire time I haven't felt like I owe anyone a decision at any point," Rodgers said about his timeline. "This is my life now... If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means."

NFL scheduling boss Mike North praised Coach Tomlin's work in Pittsburgh, where Rodgers recently sat down with him and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for important talks.

The seasoned QB left New York after things went south with coach Aaron Glenn. His Jets career lasted just four quarters before he got hurt.

Any return faces another challenge - he needs new gear. The NFL banned his favorite helmet style, making him switch to approved equipment in 2025.

His previous moves have messed up NFL schedules. When he switched from the Packers to Jets in 2023, TV networks had to shuffle prime-time slots and game times.