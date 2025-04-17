New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh inning home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will begin a seven-game road trip with a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees strengthened their hold on the AL East by sweeping the Kansas City Royals, while the Rays lost a couple of games to the Boston Red Sox, dropping their overall record to 8-10.

Leading New York's efforts to extend its win streak is starting pitcher Will Warren. At first glance, Warren has not had a great start to the season, posting a 5.14 ERA. However, his WHIP is only 1.14, a number that is typically in line with a far lower ERA. The righty has been fairly effective at keeping runners off of the basepaths and a little bit unlucky when opposing players do make their way on. Warren will attempt to help match his ERA to his WHIP against a surprisingly solid Rays lineup.

Facing off with Warren will be one of the youngest starting arms in the MLB. Taj Bradley is only 24, but he is in his third season in the rotation for the Rays, earning solid stats across the board in his 2025 campaign so far. Aside from one tough outing against the Texas Rangers, Bradley has been the second-best arm in a loaded Tampa Bay rotation, providing plenty of strikeouts while limiting opposing power hitters quite well. He has an array of power hitters coming his way in pinstripe uniforms in what should be his toughest matchup of the season so far.

Spread

Yankees +1.5 (-190)

Rays +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Yankees -105

Rays -105

Totals

Over 9 (-112)

Under 9 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees are 9-9 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 2-4 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 8-2 in games following a New York win.

The Rays are 6-12 ATS this season.

The Rays are 1-2 ATS against AL East opponents.

The over is 2-1 when Tampa Bay plays an AL East opponent.

Yankees vs Rays Injury Report

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Kevin Kelly, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "It's going to be hard betting against the Yankees this season, and I don't expect this series to be particularly close. Furthermore, the Yankees will have a ton of fans present at George Steinbrenner Field where they play Spring Training, so this is certainly a ball park they're comfortable playing in. Let's not bet against trends and roll with the New York Yankees to win this game."