Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to sweep the Miami Marlins and win their fifth game in a row.
Arizona is 11-7 and sits fourth in the NL West. The Diamondbacks' offense is trending up, and they've made things look easy in this series against Miami. Everyone is hitting, and Arizona is either scoring consistently throughout the game or putting together one big inning.
Miami is 8-9 and third in the NL East. The Marlins will try to salvage a game in the series and finish their six-game homestand with a 3-3 record. In both games, they haven't held a lead. While the top of the lineup has performed well, the middle of the order needs to step up.
Spread
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114)
- Marlins +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -145
- Marlins +135
Total
- OVER 8 (-115)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends
- Arizona is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games.
- Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games against Miami.
- Arizona is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games on the road.
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Miami's last 14 games against Arizona.
- The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami's last 6 games at home.
- Miami is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Arizona.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Blaze Alexander, SS - 10-day IL
- Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL
- Ivan Melendez, 3B - Day-to-day
- Cristian Pache, OF - Day-to-day
- Adrian Del Castillo, C - Day-to-day
Miami Marlins
- Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day
- Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL
- Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL
- PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks
The Diamondbacks face the Marlins in this NL West vs NL East matchup. Arizona is 6-4 in its last ten games and 5-3 on the road. The offense ranks third in runs scored and on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and fourth in batting average. On the pitching side, their ERA ranks 20th. Corbin Carroll leads the team with six home runs and a .329 batting average.
On the mound for Arizona will be Eduardo Rodríguez. He is 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA. Rodríguez typically pitches five to six innings, allowing two to four runs, and his strikeout numbers can spike unexpectedly. In his most recent outing, he posted a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs over six innings.
The Marlins are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-6 at home. Offensively, they rank eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 18th in both runs scored and slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the 22nd-ranked ERA. Matt Mervis leads the team with six home runs and 12 RBIs.
Starting for Miami will be Edward Cabrera, who is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA. In his lone start this season, he went 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, with three walks and five strikeouts against the Washington Nationals.