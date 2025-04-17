ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

Ezra Bernstein
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 16: Matt Mervis #36 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 16: Matt Mervis #36 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to sweep the Miami Marlins and win their fifth game in a row.

Arizona is 11-7 and sits fourth in the NL West. The Diamondbacks' offense is trending up, and they've made things look easy in this series against Miami. Everyone is hitting, and Arizona is either scoring consistently throughout the game or putting together one big inning.

Miami is 8-9 and third in the NL East. The Marlins will try to salvage a game in the series and finish their six-game homestand with a 3-3 record. In both games, they haven't held a lead. While the top of the lineup has performed well, the middle of the order needs to step up.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114)
  • Marlins +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

  • Diamondbacks -145
  • Marlins +135

Total

  • OVER 8 (-115)
  • UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

  • Arizona is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games.
  • Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games against Miami.
  • Arizona is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Miami's last 14 games against Arizona.
  • The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami's last 6 games at home.
  • Miami is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Blaze Alexander, SS - 10-day IL
  • Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL
  • Ivan Melendez, 3B - Day-to-day
  • Cristian Pache, OF - Day-to-day
  • Adrian Del Castillo, C - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

  • Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day
  • Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL
  • Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL
  • PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Diamondbacks face the Marlins in this NL West vs NL East matchup. Arizona is 6-4 in its last ten games and 5-3 on the road. The offense ranks third in runs scored and on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and fourth in batting average. On the pitching side, their ERA ranks 20th. Corbin Carroll leads the team with six home runs and a .329 batting average.

On the mound for Arizona will be Eduardo Rodríguez. He is 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA. Rodríguez typically pitches five to six innings, allowing two to four runs, and his strikeout numbers can spike unexpectedly. In his most recent outing, he posted a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs over six innings.

The Marlins are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-6 at home. Offensively, they rank eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 18th in both runs scored and slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the 22nd-ranked ERA. Matt Mervis leads the team with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

Starting for Miami will be Edward Cabrera, who is 0-0 with a 3.18 ERA. In his lone start this season, he went 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, with three walks and five strikeouts against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona DiamondbacksMiami Marlins
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh inning home run against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox hits a double in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
MLBBoston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at loanDepot park on April 15, 2025 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
MLBArizona Diamondbacks vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect