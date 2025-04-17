Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 16: Matt Mervis #36 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on April 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to sweep the Miami Marlins and win their fifth game in a row.

Arizona is 11-7 and sits fourth in the NL West. The Diamondbacks' offense is trending up, and they've made things look easy in this series against Miami. Everyone is hitting, and Arizona is either scoring consistently throughout the game or putting together one big inning.

Miami is 8-9 and third in the NL East. The Marlins will try to salvage a game in the series and finish their six-game homestand with a 3-3 record. In both games, they haven't held a lead. While the top of the lineup has performed well, the middle of the order needs to step up.

Spread

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+114)

Marlins +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -145

Marlins +135

Total

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

Arizona is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games.

Arizona is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games against Miami.

Arizona is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Miami's last 14 games against Arizona.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami's last 6 games at home.

Miami is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Blaze Alexander, SS - 10-day IL

Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL

Ivan Melendez, 3B - Day-to-day

Cristian Pache, OF - Day-to-day

Adrian Del Castillo, C - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day

Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Diamondbacks face the Marlins in this NL West vs NL East matchup. Arizona is 6-4 in its last ten games and 5-3 on the road. The offense ranks third in runs scored and on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and fourth in batting average. On the pitching side, their ERA ranks 20th. Corbin Carroll leads the team with six home runs and a .329 batting average.

On the mound for Arizona will be Eduardo Rodríguez. He is 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA. Rodríguez typically pitches five to six innings, allowing two to four runs, and his strikeout numbers can spike unexpectedly. In his most recent outing, he posted a quality start against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs over six innings.

The Marlins are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-6 at home. Offensively, they rank eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 18th in both runs scored and slugging percentage. Their pitching staff has the 22nd-ranked ERA. Matt Mervis leads the team with six home runs and 12 RBIs.