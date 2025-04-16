Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 09: Kyle Anderson #20 of the Miami Heat defends Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at the United Center on April 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat were surprised, shaken, and sloppy on their trip to Chicago last Wednesday. The Heat let an early lead slip away along with most of the game's rebounds, giving up a triple-double to Chicago guard Josh Giddey that included 16 boards. Magic City's cagers can't afford another slip-up against the Chicago Bulls and hope to survive into the postseason, with tonight's elimination game between #10 conference seed Miami and #9 host Chicago set for the United Center at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The NBA Play-In Tournament is not unlike the WCC tourney's "snake bracket" used to keep Gonzaga happy. If you're a #9 or a #10 seed in the conference, you must win twice in a row to reach the NBA playoffs. The loser of tonight's game in Chicago will go into the offseason. The winner goes on to play the Play-In event's 0-1 Atlanta Hawks, with that contest's victor assured of a playoff bid.

Las Vegas doesn't always put stock in a matchup's most recent head-to-head clash. This time, the odds on Chicago versus Miami have last week's outcome written all over them. Chicago has changed the minds of analysts. Can Miami change them back?

Spread

Heat +1 (-110)

Bulls -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat -103

Bulls -115

Total

OVER 219 (-115)

UNDER 219.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 16, 2025 and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Trends

Miami is 1-4 ATS in the last five games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 8-4 in its last 12 games.

Chicago is 4-1 ATS in the last five games.

The total has gone OVER in ten of Chicago's last 14 games.

Chicago is 6-1 in its last seven games.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Shooting guard Pelle Larsson is day-to-day with a sore ankle.

Chicago Bulls

Forward Dalen Terry is probable with a right calf contusion.

Shooting guard Josh Giddey is probable with a forearm injury.

Point guard Lonzo Ball is ruled out with a wrist injury.

Point guard Tre Jones is ruled out with a foot injury.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Picks

Chicago has pesky injury woes at a bad time. Chicago Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson tweeted yesterday that Giddey's hand wound is bothering him more than headlines let on.

Johnson quotes Chicago's coach Billy Donovan that the Giddey injury is "still a problem," and that's as close to an NBA or NHL coach is going to come to admitting their man is playing hurt this postseason. Chicago's injury woes don't end there, with a depth issue at PG going into a game in which Miami's injury report is considerably clear, other than a minor scrape for shooting guard Pelle Larsson. Miami's Tyler Herro is still not passing the pelota enough, but it's his buckets that could carry the night.