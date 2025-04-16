ContestsEvents
Hawks’ Young Kicked Out After Ball Incidents in 120-95 Play-In Loss to Magic

Diana Beasley
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks gestures during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Orlando Magic
In a tense NBA play-in game Tuesday night, Trae Young got booted early as the Hawks lost 120-95 to Orlando. The Magic locked up the Eastern Conference's seventh seed after Young got ejected with 4:47 left to play.

"Making a mockery of the game," said referee James Williams to CBS Sports. The first technical foul came when Young tossed the ball at an official. His second came right after when he kicked it away and wouldn't give it back.

Before getting tossed, Young put up 28 points and six assists. The game stayed tight through three quarters, with Atlanta down by just six until Orlando pulled away at the end.

"They're a physical team. I've had two teammates hurt this year in one game against them...a lot of plays...it's not even necessarily basketball at that point. I think that's where my frustration got," said Young to Bleacher Report.

The Hawks need to win Friday against whoever wins between Chicago and Miami to snag the last playoff spot in the East. Their season is on the line.

Coming off the bench, Cole Anthony led the Magic with 26 points. Now they're set to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in round one.

Young's hot temper got him 14 technical fouls in the regular season - tied for fifth-most in the league. He's now made headlines in Atlanta's play-in games two years running.

"Obviously I told [my teammates] I was sticking up for the squad…I'm not gonna let refs frustrate me like that in our next game…I know we gotta win or go home next game and I'm gonna be ready," said Young to Sports Illustrated.

