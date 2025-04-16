Arizona Diamondbacks vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 15: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at loanDepot park on April 15, 2025 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to continue their win streak when they face the Miami Marlins in the second game of the series. Meanwhile, the Marlins will aim to push themselves back above the .500 mark that has characterized so many of their recent seasons.

This game features a surprisingly high-level pitching duel. The Diamondbacks have gotten excellent production from the last starter in their rotation, Brandon Pfaadt. Despite his status as the fifth arm, Pfaadt has been Arizona's best starting arm by a long shot, registering a 3.50 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP on the season. In his last outing, Pfaadt managed to pitch six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles, acquiring momentum he will put to use against a Marlins lineup that has been shockingly good at the plate.

Just like the Diamondbacks, Miami will count on their fifth starter in this game, and just like Pfaadt, Max Meyer has outperformed every other arm in the rotation so far. After two efficient outings, Meyer pitched 6.1 innings in his last time out, holding a dangerous New York Mets lineup scoreless in the process. The similarities between Meyer and Pfaadt are shocking, but it is important to note that Meyer has a slight edge in nearly every single statistic. That edge will be necessary against an Arizona lineup that has scored a total of 20 runs over its last three games.

Spread

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+120)

Marlins +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -138

Marlins +128

Totals

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks are 8-9 ATS on the season.

The Diamondbacks are 3-2 ATS when they enter a game as road favorites.

The over is 4-1 when Arizona is a road favorite.

The Marlins are 8-8 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 4-3 ATS following a loss.

The over is 7-2 when the Marlins are home underdogs.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B - Out.

Blaze Alexander, INF - Out.

Kevin Ginkel, RP - Out.

Miami Marlins

Nick Fortes, C - Out.

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP - Out.

Declan Cronin, RP - Out.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes "I'll stick with the Marlins in this one. Meyer has one shaky start in the books this year, along with two solid outings. In the shaky one, Meyer still went 6.0 innings with three earned on eight hits and two walks. In the other two combined, Meyer is 1-0 with one earned in 12.0 total innings. As for Pfaadt, he posted seven earned runs in 12.0 innings on 12 hits and one walk over his first two starts. Pfaadt followed that up with a win over Baltimore, notching 6.0 clean frames, four hits and two walks. On Tuesday, Miami had a pretty good offensive night, but a couple of bad innings really did them in. After Gillispie's eight earned in 5.0 innings, George Soriano followed up with 3.0 innings with two more earned runs. Meyer will need to get the team off to a better start Wednesday."