Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The NBA Play-In Tournament gets underway at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when the #7 overall seed Orlando Magic play host to the #8-seeded Atlanta Hawks. While tonight's contest is not an elimination game, either organization could buy a general-admission ticket to the official NBA playoffs with a victory.

NBA Play-In brackets use an adjusted Page-McIntyre System, which gives lower seeds more chances to get knocked out. The format is similar to many of PBA bowling's final rounds on TV. The bottom seeds must win more than once to get their crack at "Pete Weber," or the NBA playoffs in this case, while a #7 or #8 seed can go 1-2 through Friday, and still earn a playoff series against the #1 overall seed in the conference.

The Orlando Magic can clinch at least a #8 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket by defeating the Hawks. Such a win would let the Magic begin preparing for a David-and-Goliath series matchup against Cleveland or Boston, days before some of the lesser NBA Play-In Tournament seeds can start to think about Saturday. If that sounds too good to be true, wait until you see the Vegas odds on Orlando's chances to win tonight.

Spread

Magic -5 (-115)

Hawks +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Magic (-205)

Hawks (+185)

Total

Over 218 (-112)

Under 218.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic are 5-1 in the last six games.

The Orlando Magic are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games.

The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 in their last five games.

The total has gone over in four of Atlanta's last five games.

Atlanta has gone 14-5 in its last 19 games against Orlando.

Atlanta is 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games against Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

Point guard Jalen Suggs is day-to-day with a left knee trochlea cartilage tear.

Atlanta Hawks

Center Clint Capela is day-to-day with a left fourth metacarpal sprain.

Point guard Trae Young is day-to-day with an Achilles injury.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

As was the case with several NBA and NHL betting markets over the last week, the Orlando-Atlanta tipoff seems like a contradiction in Vegas angles. Atlanta has underplayed expectations against Orlando, but the Hawks own the superior head-to-head record. The Magic finished the season fairly well, but ultimately backed in to match the Hawks at about .500 for the year, straight up and versus the spread.

Shubham Singh of The Playoffs says Orlando-Atlanta is a battle of frontcourt versus backcourt. "The Hawks have a backcourt advantage against arguably the most thinned-down guard rotation in the league. However, the forward duo of (Franz) Wagner and (Paolo) Banchero gives (Orlando) a terrific edge."