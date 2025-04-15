ContestsEvents
Josh Heupel Saved College Football for Now

Craig Shemon
Josh Heupel Saved College Football

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel saved college football for now. College football has a lot of problems it needs to sort out as soon as possible. But the way Heupel handled the Nico Iamaleava NIL contract holdout situation ahead of the opening of the spring transfer portal saved college football from a chaotic abyss. An abyss from which it may have never returned.

Iamaleava skipped team meetings and practice last week because he wanted to double his Name, Image and Likeness money at Tennessee. He was making around $2 million dollars but other quarterbacks like Carson Beck at Miami are getting $4 million.

And we just learned quarterback Iamaleava and some teammates threatened to boycott Tennessee's playoff game vs Ohio State last December unless they were paid for playing in an extra playoff game. Clearly the Vols' players were not into the game as they were embarrassed on national television 42-17.

HEUPEL SAVED COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Heupel saved college football: So when Iamaleava was a no show last Friday Heupel had had enough. Less than 24 hours later he kicked his starting quarterback off his team and said "good luck" in the spring transfer portal. That took a lot of guts because talented quarterbacks are hard to find. Tennessee's roster presently includes a redshirt freshman and a true freshman at quarterback.

What Heupel did prevented teams from being held hostage by money seeking players ahead of spring games, regular season games and even playoff or bowl games. Players who use such leverage will face consequences. Heupel saved college football. At least for now.

But Iamaleava will probably win out in the long run. There is always a team with a coach that is desperate for a starting quarterback. Hint: Keep an eye on UCLA!

For more college football talk tune in each weekday from 2-6pm to Craig Shemon and Company on ESPN Southwest Florida.

