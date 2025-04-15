FGCU Brings on Iowa Assistant Raina Harmon to Lead Women’s Basketball Program

Florida Gulf Coast University officially introduced Raina Harmon as the new head coach of its Women's Basketball program during a campus news conference held on April 11, 2025. Athletic Director Colin Hargis made the announcement, expressing confidence in Harmon's leadership and vision for the program. In her first remarks as head coach, Harmon shared her deep gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.

"I can't begin to express how excited and honored I am to stand here today as the new head coach at the Women's Basketball program here at Florida Gulf Coast University," Harmon said. "This opportunity is incredibly special, not just because it's the next chapter in my coaching journey but because it's the right chapter."

Before joining FGCU, Harmon spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa, where she contributed to multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs and helped develop some of the nation's top talent, including standout player Caitlin Clark. She also emphasized her pride in her roots, reflecting on how her coaching journey began in Detroit, where she led middle school boys' basketball before rising through the collegiate ranks.