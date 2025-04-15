Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey Start Trade Discussions for 2025 Season

Miami's front office opened trade discussions with cornerback Jalen Ramsey about the 2025 NFL season, according to NFL Network sources on Thursday.

Ramsey came to Miami in 2023. The Dolphins gave up Hunter Long and a third-round pick to LA in that trade.

Money drives these talks. His 2025 salary reaches $24.2 million, mostly from bonus money. If they trade him before June, the cap hit grows from $16.7 million to $25.2 million.

Moving him after June would reduce the cap hit to $6.7 million. But this timing prevents Miami from getting 2025 draft picks, reducing their choices.

Recent team changes hurt badly. Key players Calais Campbell and Jevon Holland left in free agency. After releasing Kendall Fuller last month, the secondary looks thin.

Miami may need to grab rookies like Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron to strengthen their struggling secondary.

His hefty contract makes trades tricky. Though it extends to 2028 with a three-year extension starting 2026, guaranteed money ends after 2025. This offers interested teams some wiggle room.

On the field, results are mixed. He missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie year in Miami. Also, he hits 30 this season.

If dealt, this would be his third move. From Jacksonville to LA to Miami, his NFL journey continues to twist.