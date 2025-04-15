Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to make it three wins in a row. Arizona is 9-7 and sits fourth in the National League West Division standings. The Diamondbacks just wrapped up a six-game homestand, going 4-2. The stretch included a mix of high-scoring wins, tough losses, and some close victories.
The Miami Marlins are 8-7 and third in the National League East Division standings. They are halfway through a six-game homestand and have gone 2-1 so far. All the games have been high-scoring, and the offense is trending upward.
Spread
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)
- Marlins +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks -158
- Marlins +143
Total
- OVER 9 (-105)
- UNDER 9 (-113)
*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona's last 6 games.
- Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
- Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Miami.
- The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Miami's last 12 games against Arizona.
- The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami's last 6 games at home.
- Miami is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Arizona.
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL
- Blaze Alexander, SS - 10-day IL
- Ivan Melendez, 3B - Day-to-day
- Cristian Pache, OF - Day-to-day
- Adrian Del Castillo, C - Day-to-day
Miami Marlins
- Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day
- Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL
- Connor Norby, 3B 10-day IL
- Jesus Sanchez, RF 10-day IL
- PJ Morlando, LF Day-to-day
Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks
The Diamondbacks battle the Marlins in this NL West vs NL East matchup. Arizona is 5-5 in its last ten games and 3-3 on the road. The offense ranks in the top five in runs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The pitching staff has the 11th-best earned run average. Geraldo Perdomo leads the team with a .333 batting average and 13 RBIs.
On the mound for the D-backs is Merrill Kelly. He is 2-1 with a 7.20 ERA. In his one road start against the New York Yankees, he gave up nine runs on nine hits, including three home runs.
Miami is 5-5 in its last ten games and 6-4 at home. The offense hovers around the top ten in batting average and on-base percentage. The pitching staff ranks 12th in ERA and 14th in opponent batting average. Matt Mervis leads the team with five home runs and 11 RBIs.
Starting for the Marlins is Connor Gillispie. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA. In two home starts, Gillispie nearly recorded quality starts. He typically pitches around five innings, gives up a few hits, and allows one to three runs. However, walks and surrendering a big hit can be issues for him.