Diamondbacks vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Derek Hill #3 of Miami Marlins celebrates a run during an MLB game between Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals at Loan Depot Park on April 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to make it three wins in a row. Arizona is 9-7 and sits fourth in the National League West Division standings. The Diamondbacks just wrapped up a six-game homestand, going 4-2. The stretch included a mix of high-scoring wins, tough losses, and some close victories.

The Miami Marlins are 8-7 and third in the National League East Division standings. They are halfway through a six-game homestand and have gone 2-1 so far. All the games have been high-scoring, and the offense is trending upward.

Spread

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)

Marlins +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -158

Marlins +143

Total

OVER 9 (-105)

UNDER 9 (-113)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona's last 6 games.

Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Arizona is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Miami's last 12 games against Arizona.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami's last 6 games at home.

Miami is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B - 10-day IL

Blaze Alexander, SS - 10-day IL

Ivan Melendez, 3B - Day-to-day

Cristian Pache, OF - Day-to-day

Adrian Del Castillo, C - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Victor Mesa, LF - Day-to-day

Nick Fortes, C - 10-day IL

Connor Norby, 3B 10-day IL

Jesus Sanchez, RF 10-day IL

PJ Morlando, LF Day-to-day

Diamondbacks vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Diamondbacks battle the Marlins in this NL West vs NL East matchup. Arizona is 5-5 in its last ten games and 3-3 on the road. The offense ranks in the top five in runs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The pitching staff has the 11th-best earned run average. Geraldo Perdomo leads the team with a .333 batting average and 13 RBIs.

On the mound for the D-backs is Merrill Kelly. He is 2-1 with a 7.20 ERA. In his one road start against the New York Yankees, he gave up nine runs on nine hits, including three home runs.

Miami is 5-5 in its last ten games and 6-4 at home. The offense hovers around the top ten in batting average and on-base percentage. The pitching staff ranks 12th in ERA and 14th in opponent batting average. Matt Mervis leads the team with five home runs and 11 RBIs.