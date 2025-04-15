Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Red Sox will look to prevent the formation of a losing streak when they continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays defended their home field in the series opener, putting up a ridiculous 16 runs in a rout of their divisional rival.
Leading Boston's efforts to improve their pitching performance is starter Walker Buehler. One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Red Sox, Buehler has not quite lived up to his billing, putting up two poor performances before pitching six innings of one-run ball against the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out. Nearly any outing will be an improvement over the debacle experienced by Tanner Houck in the series opener.
The Rays had a significant advantage in pitching in the first game, an advantage they will enjoy once again here. Ryan Pepiot has enjoyed a strong beginning of the season, posting a 3.38 ERA over his first three starts. At his back will be a Rays lineup that has a number of players who seem to be hitting their stride, a prospect that should be an intimidating one for Buehler and the Red Sox.
Spread
- Red Sox +1.5 (-178)
- Rays -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +117
- Rays -127
Totals
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Red Sox are 8-10 ATS this season.
- The Red Sox are 4-5 ATS following a loss.
- The under is 10-6-2 in Boston's games this season.
- The Rays are 6-10 ATS this season.
- All six of Tampa Bay's covers have come on their home field.
- The under is 4-3 in Tampa Bay's games that follow a win.
Red Sox vs Rays Injury Reports
Boston Red Sox
- Connor Wong, C - Out.
- Masataka Yoshida, DH - Out.
- Liam Hendriks, RP - Out.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.
- Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.
- Josh Lowe, RF - Out.
- Richie Palacios, OF - Out.
- Kevin Kelly, RP - Out.
Red Sox vs Rays Predictions and Picks
Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes "Buehler seemed to find his groove in his last start at Fenway. He kept the Blue Jays' lineup off-balance by utilizing all his pitches while striking out a season-high seven batters. Pepiot is coming off a start in which he gave up three home runs at home to the Angels. He has given up four home runs on the season, and that will be an issue against a Sox lineup that should thrive back in the warm weather. Expect the Sox bats to light up Pepiot and Buehler to keep the light-hitting Rays at bay. Take Boston with the moneyline."
Counting on Buehler to come through with a big performance is a dubious proposition. With only one good outing on the season, it is best to look away from Boston's moneyline. Instead, the over is a better play, especially at plus money. The Rays should tag Buehler, and while Pepiot has been solid, he has had issues with opposing power hitters, plenty of whom populate the Boston lineup. It might be a close one, but the over should cash.