Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Jake Mangum #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base under the tag of David Hamilton #17 of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 14, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will look to prevent the formation of a losing streak when they continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Rays defended their home field in the series opener, putting up a ridiculous 16 runs in a rout of their divisional rival.

Leading Boston's efforts to improve their pitching performance is starter Walker Buehler. One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Red Sox, Buehler has not quite lived up to his billing, putting up two poor performances before pitching six innings of one-run ball against the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out. Nearly any outing will be an improvement over the debacle experienced by Tanner Houck in the series opener.

The Rays had a significant advantage in pitching in the first game, an advantage they will enjoy once again here. Ryan Pepiot has enjoyed a strong beginning of the season, posting a 3.38 ERA over his first three starts. At his back will be a Rays lineup that has a number of players who seem to be hitting their stride, a prospect that should be an intimidating one for Buehler and the Red Sox.

Spread

Red Sox +1.5 (-178)

Rays -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Red Sox +117

Rays -127

Totals

Over 9 (+100)

Under 9 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 8-10 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 4-5 ATS following a loss.

The under is 10-6-2 in Boston's games this season.

The Rays are 6-10 ATS this season.

All six of Tampa Bay's covers have come on their home field.

The under is 4-3 in Tampa Bay's games that follow a win.

Red Sox vs Rays Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Connor Wong, C - Out.

Masataka Yoshida, DH - Out.

Liam Hendriks, RP - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Kevin Kelly, RP - Out.

Red Sox vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes "Buehler seemed to find his groove in his last start at Fenway. He kept the Blue Jays' lineup off-balance by utilizing all his pitches while striking out a season-high seven batters. Pepiot is coming off a start in which he gave up three home runs at home to the Angels. He has given up four home runs on the season, and that will be an issue against a Sox lineup that should thrive back in the warm weather. Expect the Sox bats to light up Pepiot and Buehler to keep the light-hitting Rays at bay. Take Boston with the moneyline."