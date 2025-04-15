A Michigan Football Problem at QB Needs to be Solved

A Michigan football problem at quarterback has arrived. What? They just signed the number one ranked player in the country in Bryce Underwood! NOT the top ranked quarterback! Underwood is the top ranked player. Period. And he will probably start day one, right? Yes that is true.

But he is a freshman and freshman tend to have growing pains. They make costly mistakes. But that is part of the growing curve. Usually coaches like to have good, veteran backup quarterbacks to guide a youngster along the way. Perhaps even spell him for a start or two.

Wait! Michigan signed Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, right? True. But here is where the problem begins. Keene has an undisclosed injury and hasn't practiced a single day during spring ball. And nobody is sure when he will throw. His situation is giving off Jack Tuttle vibes. I won't go into Jack Tuttle detail here but true Michigan fans will know what I mean about Jack Tuttle's lingering injury situation in 2024.

A Michigan Football Problem: The Wolverines have Jayden Davis. He is young and promising. Amazingly with all the QB problems Michigan had last season they were able to preserve his redshirt eligibility. But he has thrown as many live passes as Underwood: Zero. Davis Warren is still around but he tore his ACL vs Alabama in their bowl game.

So Michigan needs another QB ASAP in the spring portal. But what kind of QB will be willing to come to Michigan knowing they will play second chair to Underwood? So, you see, there is a Michigan football problem at quarterback. They will be shopping the spring transfer portal which begins today and extends until April 25th.