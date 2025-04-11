Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Derek Hill #3 of the Miami Marlins connects on his sixth inning two run home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals will open their season series against the Miami Marlins later today. The two NL East rivals are both off to less-than-stellar starts, with the Nationals sporting a 5-7 record while the Marlins have posted a 6-6 mark.

Luckily for the Nationals, they will have the man responsible for two of their wins on the mound in this game. Lefty Mitchell Parker has produced two fantastic outings for Washington, pitching a total of just over 12 innings while allowing only a single run. The Marlins have been a bottom-ten team in most metrics at the plate, giving Parker a great opportunity to continue his string of quality starts.

Miami's starter, Cal Quantrill, has not had the consistently smooth start to the season that his Washington counterpart has. After getting shelled by the New York Mets for six runs in four innings in his season opener, Quantrill proceeded to toss five frames of scoreless ball against the ice-cold Atlanta Braves in his next time out. Somehow, the Nationals have been a better offensive team than both of Quantrill's previous opponents, ensuring that this is his toughest matchup of the season to date.

Spread

Nationals -1.5 (+138)

Marlins +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Nationals -122

Marlins +103

Totals

Over 8 (-120)

Under 8 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals are 6-6 ATS this season.

The Nationals are 0-3 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 2-0 when the Nationals play after a day of rest.

The Marlins are 5-1 ATS when they enter the game as home underdogs on the run line.

The Marlins are 4-4 ATS against NL East opponents.

The over is 4-2 when the Marlins are home underdogs.

Nationals vs Marlins Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Andres Chaparro, UTIL - Out.

Derek Law, RP - Out.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Jesus Sanchez, DH - Out.

Andrew Nardi, RP - Out.

Declan Cronin, RP - Out.

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Nationals vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints writes "These teams are very similar on paper, and each offense has not been able to stand out, but the key is Parker on the mound for the Nationals. The Nationals win and cover, thanks to Parker, even on the road."