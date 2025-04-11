Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 25: Moritz Seider #53 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a likely position to coast to the finish line of the NHL regular season, and prepare for another run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. But the standings just won't let the Bolts do anything but bear down. As the Detroit Red Wings visit for a 7 p.m. faceoff in Tampa tonight, the Lightning are staring at a potential 100-point season that might not seed higher than fifth in a packed Eastern Conference.

Tampa could use a vulnerable rival, and it's got one in Detroit. The Lightning are having at least a brief downturn that has led to two overtime losses in the last four games. Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs embarrassed Amalie Arena with a hat trick in Toronto's 4-3 victory on Wednesday. Still, there are plenty of good reasons for Tampa Bay to be the sportsbook favorite to win tonight's clash.

Detroit has hit a wall over the last few days, letting down on what had been a spirited effort once Montreal secured its Wild Card seed ahead of the Red Wings. Is the Detroit game the medicine that Tampa needs?

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (-112)

Red Wings +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Lightning -275

Red Wings +241

Total

Over 6 (-115)

Under 6 (-101)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 11-2 in the last 13 games at home.

Tampa Bay is 16-4 in its last 20 home games against Detroit.

The total has gone under in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games on the road.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Right winger Luke Glendening is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger Jake Guentzel is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Detroit Red Wings

None

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times says that the Lightning's power play needs work. "There have been times this year when the Lightning power play left fans pulling out their hair. They've tried many personnel combinations and setups. Steven Stamkos' one-timer isn't coming back any time soon."

Veteran coaching staffs do not like to show off their special-teams playbook to possible NHL playoff series opponents prior to the postseason. While it helps Tampa Bay's fans to know that the Bolts' power play is likely to improve by design in the conference quarterfinals, it's why you shouldn't expect a flurry of man-advantage goals to sink Detroit in tonight's contest.