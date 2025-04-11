PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after finishing the 18th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy choked again at the Masters on Thursday. He was doing great at first, climbing up the leaderboard within 4 shots of leader Justin Rose. But then Rory rory'd. He got careless and double bogeyed two of the final four holes for round one. He chipped into the water at 15 for a double bogey. And he went long on 17 and three-putted for another double bogey. He finished with an even 72, seven strokes back. It was the seventh time he failed to break a score of 70 in the opening round at Augusta.

It is clear that Rory gets inside his head too much. He clearly played well enough through 14 holes to easily break 70. It is as if he self destructed. Years ago he admitted that Augusta gets inside his head a little bit. But it seems he gets inside his head a lot.

RORY MCILROY CHOKED AGAIN

During the 2011 Masters he led after 54 holes. But a final round 80 had him finishing well behind the lead. His choking is not limited to Augusta. During the 2023 US Open he held a two-stroke lead with five holes to play and missed some very makable putts including one on the 18th hole to lose. McIlroy has not won a golf major in 11 years.

So Rory McIlroy choked again on Thursday. The good news it was only Thursday. There are three rounds of golf left. Our prediction is Rory will bounce back and climb near the top of the leaderboard only to fade on the back nine on Sunday. In the meantime, get your popcorn ready as it is sure to be a fun weekend to watch golf!