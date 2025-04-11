Rays’ DeLuca Out 2-4 Weeks with Shoulder Strain

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that centerfielder Jonny DeLuca is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a right shoulder strain. The injury occurred during a diving catch against Texas on April 4 and has since limited his ability to throw despite his continued ability to hit and run.

"We'll keep that time frame in the back of our mind and see how he makes progress," said manager Kevin Cash to The Tampa Bay Times. "It's a tough injury because we've already lost a key outfielder to our club. Johnny does so many good things defensively on the bases. He can still hit, he can still run, but if you can't throw, it makes it a little difficult."

DeLuca had been a standout performer, posting a .435 batting average and making key defensive contributions. His absence follows that of right fielder Josh Lowe, who remains out with an abdominal strain but is showing progress in his recovery, along with other injured teammates.

To manage the outfield gap, rookies Kameron Misner and Jake Mangum will share centerfield responsibilities, with Misner expected to start against right-handed pitchers. In a related roster move, the Rays have summoned infielder Coco Montes from Triple-A Durham and intend to use infielder Jose Caballero in the outfield.

In other news, the Rays will join forces with FanDuel Sports Network to simulcast 15 of the club's games on local television. The team upgraded the infield clay at Steinbrenner Field recently, and players already have raved about the playing conditions.