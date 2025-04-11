Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 28: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Kia Center on October 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The time could be right for an upset in Indiana. The Indiana Pacers are short-odds favorites over the Orlando Magic for tonight's tipoff at 7 p.m. EST, based in large part on a six-game winning streak. Yet, it's easy to look at what Las Vegas was saying two days ago and observe a simple contradiction in terms.

Indiana beat the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112 to extend that win streak going into the Orlando game. However, the Pacers actually let NBA analysts down by not winning the contest more easily, since Cleveland is paring down with a clinched seed, and had no motivation to win. Indiana's win streak is legitimate, but a battle in which Ty Jerome was the Cavs' leader with 24 points might not be.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are on a hot streak of their own, whipping the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics on back-to-back nights prior to this weekend. Perhaps the Celtics are dialing down, like the Cavaliers are. But the Magic's 20-point performance from Franz Wagner was as vintage as ever.

Spread

Magic +8 (-115)

Pacers -7.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Magic +270

Pacers -325

Total

Over 217.5 (-110)

Under 218 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Orlando has won four games in a row.

Indiana has won six games in a row.

Orlando is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

Orlando has won five consecutive road games.

Indiana is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.

Indiana is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games at home.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

None

Indiana Pacers

Point guard Ben Sheppard is day-to-day with a left great toe sprain.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

Las Vegas speculators jumped on the "under" total points market for Orlando-at-Indiana right away, dropping the line to below 220 total points. Is that based on Orlando's motivation to play scrappy defense in yet another successful road game? It's hard to say, since the Magic have clinched an NBA Play-In Tournament seed already, and cannot improve enough in the standings to gain an auto-seed.

Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily speaks in glowing terms of the Magic's confidence after this week's key win over the Hawks: This is the test of the postseason and big games like this one. These are the tests a team has to pass to win games of consequence. This is the challenge (Orlando) wanted."