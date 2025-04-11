New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City S.C.: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Alex Freeman #30 of Orlando City moves during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Is it early to say Orlando City has a New York hex on its hands? If the visitors lose a rematch with the New York Red Bulls this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST, you'll at least be able to claim Orlando's got big issues with the Big Apple.

The Lions of Orlando City S.C. would be having an almost perfect MLS season so far in 2025, if it wasn't for those pesky soccer teams from NYC. Orlando City trashed Toronto and drew 2-2 with Inter Miami in late winter but allowed an immediate winner from New York City F.C. following striker Luis Muriel's equalizing tally in the second half. The Lions went on to blow a pair of leads in a follow-up against the Red Bulls, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Orlando City has looked terrific in a 2-1-0 run since then.

New York Red Bulls aren't expected to claim points from Saturday's trip to Orlando, taking long odds into a match with cautious goal-total odds in Las Vegas.

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.5 (+102)

Orlando City -0.5 (-122)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +340

Orlando City -125

Draw +275

Total

OVER 2.5 (-105)

UNDER 2.5 (-115)

*This data was collected on April 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City S.C. Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in the last four matches against Orlando City.

Only one red card has been recorded in the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

New York has lost ATS only once in its last six appearances.

Totals have gone OVER in 5 of Orlando City's last five games.

Totals have gone OVER in 3 of the Red Bulls' last five games.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City S.C. Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Kyle Duncan is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Raheem Edwards is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is questionable with a knee injury.

Orlando City S.C.

Midfielder Favian Loyola is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Nico Rodríguez is out with a thigh injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City S.C. Predictions and Picks

New York and Orlando City were considered MLS Cup long-shots to begin in 2025. Weeks into the season, Orlando City is still mired in the pack of "futures" picks to win a championship, while the New York Red Bulls have soared to seven-to-one prop odds to reach 2025's MLS Cup Final, and have become a popular underdog wager to win a conference title later this year.

So, why are the Red Bulls such a low-risk wager to win in Orlando? Look no further than New York's injury report, which includes so many knee injuries that it's as if the Red Bulls were "reflex tested" by the wrong doctor, wielding a big mallet. On a more encouraging note, the Red Bulls homepage gives a quality rundown of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's scoring streak. "Choupo-Moting has recorded a goal contribution in four-straight matches, which is the most by a Red Bulls player since 2023."