Jaguars QB Lawrence Starts Limited Throwing Following December Shoulder Surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains confident about his recovery following surgery to repair a sprained AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. The procedure took place on Dec. 17, 2024, and after spending time in a sling until late January, Lawrence is now on a gradual throwing schedule as he works his way back to full health.

"We don't play a game until this fall, so obviously, I'm going to be ready sooner than that, so I'm very optimistic I'll be perfectly good for the season," he said. "... I'm throwing, and obviously, I'm kind of progressing and working my way up further distance, more throws, just trying to be smart and not just jump off into the deep end right away. Just trying to work up to it."

Lawrence has emphasized that his health is his top priority and is currently training independently twice a day to ensure he returns stronger than ever. As part of his recovery, he's steadily increasing his throwing workload with a goal of full clearance by training camp.

Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Lawrence will be closely monitored by the team's health and performance staff and will be on a 'pitch count' throughout the offseason program, which began on Apr. 7. A mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10–12.

Despite missing eight of 19 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, Lawrence has compiled impressive stats, completing 63.3% of his passes for 13,815 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 46 interceptions.