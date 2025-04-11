Federal Judge Lets Rashada’s $13.85M NIL Lawsuit Against Florida Coach Move Forward

A federal judge has ruled that former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada can proceed with most of what he is claiming in a highly publicized lawsuit over a failed $13.85 million name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal. On Apr. 8, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers ruled on one side of the case, a split decision that allowed the case to proceed into the discovery phase while dismissing some counts.

The court allowed three fraud-related claims and a conspiracy to commit fraud charge to proceed. However, three other claims — related to contract interference and civil conspiracy — were dismissed. Rashada must still prove his allegations in court.

Rashada's lawsuit names University of Florida football coach Billy Napier, prominent booster Hugh Hathcock, and others as defendants. It claims Hathcock initially offered $11 million in NIL compensation, later raising the figure to $13.85 million, in an effort to lure Rashada to Florida. He ultimately withdrew his letter of intent on Jan. 18, 2023, citing unmet promises, and later transferred to Arizona State before landing in Georgia.

“(It) doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand how a purportedly fraudulent NIL deal initially valued north of $13 million could induce a teenager to choose a university he otherwise would not have,” Judge Rodgers wrote in the ruling.

The lawsuit alleges that assurances from then-player personnel director Marcus Castro-Walker played a central role in Rashada's decision to commit to Florida. The discovery phase will begin, involving the exchange of evidence and witness testimony, as the case inches closer to trial.

Rashada's attorney, Rusty Hardin, expressed optimism about the ruling, saying it could guide other athletes navigating NIL-related legal battles.