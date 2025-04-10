AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Masters tradition unlike any other gets under way in Augusta, Georgia. It's still on my bucket list to attend the Masters in person. But I love watching it on TV. It's my favorite golf major. Sure some people like The Open across the pond but I like the old fashioned, made in America Masters.

I acknowledge golf was invented across the pond. And so was Pizza. But, like pizza, we took golf and made it better in America. Most golf courses "over there" are drab and tired looking. Many of them look like their organizers have not discovered irrigation systems. At times europeans look like they are playing on a dried out wheat field.

THE MASTERS TRADITION

The Masters Tradition: Golf courses in America, particularly Augusta National, pop off the TV screen with their lush green manicured courses. They look like slices of paradise.

I remember the first time I watched The Masters in hi-def on my brand new plasma TV in the early 2000's. Wow! I could see every blade of grass and every grain of sand. It was an amazing experience.

Notice, as you read this, I have yet to mention one star golfer's name. That is because the Masters tradition is all about this golf course in Augusta. The players come and go over the years. But the course remains legendary on its own.

Another great thing about the Masters tradition is the numerous ways you can consume it as a fan over the four day weekend. At times you will watch it while on the edge of your seat. Other times you may doze off on the couch with the tournament on in the background. Sometimes it's on TV as a soundtrack while you do other things. The Masters tradition is your companion for the entire weekend.