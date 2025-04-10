Los Angeles Angels vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Angels will show down with the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of their series. Tampa Bay managed to steal away the momentum the last time out, scoring a 5-4 win in their adopted home field of Steinbrenner Field.

Starting pitcher Jose Soriano will be tasked with salting away the Angels' third straight series victories. The young righty has had a bit of an up-and-down start to the campaign, pitching seven scoreless frames in his first outing before giving up five runs over five innings in his second. The Rays have not been a particularly strong offensive team as of late, so this game is a prime opportunity for Soriano to get back on track.

Opposing Soriano is Rays starter Zack Littell. Littell has had a shockingly similar start to the season as Soriano, pitching six innings of one-run ball in his first trip to the mound and getting rocked for five runs over seven innings in his second. His ability to go deep into games should play a part in his success here, as Littell faces an Angels lineup that has been far more productive than most expected.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-175)

Rays -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Angels +115

Rays -125

Totals

OVER 8 (-115)

UNDER 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Rays Betting Trends

The Angels are 6-5 ATS on the season.

The Angels are 5-2 ATS following a win.

The UNDER is 5-3 when the Angels play on the road.

The Rays are 3-8 ATS this season.

The Rays are 2-2 ATS following a win.

The UNDER is 8-3 this season in Tampa Bay's games.

Angels vs Rays Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada, 3B - Day-to-Day.

Zach Neto, SS - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Angels vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Bryan Logan of ClutchPoints writes, "Neither pitcher is coming off a solid start. Both of them gave up five runs and took the loss in their last start. While Zack Littell is 0-2, he did have a solid first start but did not have run support. Jose Soriano also had a solid first start. Still, members of the Angels have hit well against Littell. They have hit .358 in 53 at-bats against Littell, with three home runs and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, members of the Rays have hit .316 against Soriano, but in just 19 at-bats. They have one home run and just one RBI. Yandy Diaz has the most experience, having six at-bats, but he has just three singles to show for it. Further, the Angels are scoring better. They have averaged five runs per game in their first ten games, while the Rays have averaged just 3.7. Take the Angels in this one."