Thomas Gets Greiner as Masters Caddie After Minister’s Back Injury

Justin Thomas picked Joe Greiner to fill in as caddie for the 2025 Masters when Matt Minister hurt his back just days before the tournament begins.

"I'm very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute," said Thomas to Golf Digest.

This makes the fourth caddie change in five Masters appearances for the PGA Tour star. Greiner comes aboard fresh off his work with Max Homa, where he helped guide Homa to an impressive third-place Masters finish in 2024.

Homa spoke about parting ways with Greiner. "We always had a deal that we're friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing," said Homa to Golf Channel.

Following the change, Bill Harke took over as Homa's new caddie. The switch happened during a rough patch where the former world number five dropped to 81st, struggling to make cuts throughout 2025.

This isn't Thomas's first time working with a new caddie. He previously paired up with Jimmy Johnson and Jim Mackay before Minister came on board.