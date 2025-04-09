The Cleveland Browns Draft Pick at 2 is Pivotal

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes dives for a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cleveland Browns draft pick at number two is pivotal in this month's NFL draft. We are pretty certain the Tennessee Titans will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick. The Browns own the second pick. If they don't trade it they have three options which seem to be changing day by day. Welcome to NFL draft season!

The Browns certainly need a quarterback with the Deshaun Watson debacle. And the next best available quarterback will be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. He is very talented and completed 74 percent of his passes for the Buffaloes despite no line protection and no running game. The problem is he is not good enough to warrant the second pick of the draft. Had he come out last year he would not have been a top six quarterback taken and would have been a day two pick.

CLEVELAND BROWNS DRAFT PICK

So if the Browns pass on him there are two likely options. They could pick Sanders' teammate, Heisman Trophy, two-way star Travis Hunter. Then the question is whether the Browns would use him at wide receiver or at cornerback or both.

Another intriguing choice for the Cleveland Browns draft pick would be to take EDGE rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State. Can you imagine pairing him on a defensive line with Myles Garrett? Wow!

The Browns have two great options with their first round pick. So good, that the New York Giants, who pick third, will probably take whoever the Browns don't take between Hunter and Carter.