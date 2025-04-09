Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 04: Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half at the United Center on February 04, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat took advantage of a vulnerable team to upset the Boston Celtics in last Wednesday's road win. Will the Heat do the same during tonight's critical 8 p.m. contest in Chicago?

Miami comes off a 117-105 victory over Charlotte, led by 21 points from small forward Duncan Robinson. In truth, however, Chicago's competitive loss in Cleveland last night was more impressive than Miami's easy date against a tanking team. Miami is a slim betting favorite over Chicago for other reasons.

The Chicago Bulls are fatigued, trying to heal from Tuesday's calamity in Cleveland, while returning home to greet the Heat. Whichever club wins tonight's game in Chi-Town won't just have bragging rights, but a potential path to a #7 or #8 overall eastern seed, and a stronger berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Spread

Heat -1.5 (-110)

Bulls +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat -125

Bulls +105

Total

Over 227 (-110)

Under 227 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 9-1 ATS in their last ten games.

Miami is 6-2 in the last eight games.

The Chicago Bulls are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone over in nine of the Bulls' last 11 games.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Shooting guard Alec Burks is day-to-day with lower back discomfort.

Center Bam Adebayo is day-to-day with back spasms.

Shooting guard Haywood Highsmith is day-to-day with soreness in his left Achilles.

Point guard Isaiah Stevens is day-to-day with foot pain.

Chicago Bulls

Center Nikola Vucevic is day-to-day with right calf soreness.

Shooting guard Kevin Huerter is day-to-day with a back strain.

Point guard Coby White is day-to-day.

Point guard Josh Giddey is day-to-day with right forearm tendinopathy.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Picks

The Miami Heat are making the most of an additional day's rest advantage. Alex Toledo of Inside the Heat says many players returned to practice with the Heat in midweek. "All-Star Bam Adebayo, along with Tyler Herro and Alec Burks, are all available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Haywood Highsmith was listed as probable," reads the encouraging report from Tuesday.

Adebayo will help on the defensive glass in Chicago. Names like Herro bring needed point-scoring depth back to the Heat's lineup. For prognosticators, the question isn't whether Bam will slam a dozen dunks upon his return, but whether the Bulls can match the Heat's boosted lineup with additions of their own. Coby White may come back after taking a game off, but otherwise, Miami's got the timing on its side.