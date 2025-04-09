Celtics vs Magic Odds, Spreads, and Total

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 23: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Tristan da Silva #23 of the Orlando Magic in the first half of a game at Kia Center on December 23, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics look to make it four wins in a row.

The Celtics are 59-20 and have officially clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are the hottest team in the NBA and are tuning up for another deep playoff run. Boston has scored at least 117 points in three straight games, and the defense has performed well against teams below .500.

The Orlando Magic are 39-40 and are close to clinching the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, securing the top spot in the play-in tournament. The Magic have won three games in a row, and their scoring is trending upward. Orlando is 1-1 against Boston this season, with their win coming in a low-scoring, defensive battle at home.

Spread

Celtics +5 (-105)

Magic -5 (-110)

Moneyline

Celtics +165

Magic -185

Total

OVER 209.5 (-110)

UNDER 209.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends

Boston is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Boston is 12-1 SU in their last 13 games.

Boston is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Orlando.

Orlando is 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Orlando's last 6 games.

Orlando is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Celtics vs Magic Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Al Horford, C - Out

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, SG - Out

Moritz Wagner, C - Out

Celtics vs Magic Predictions and Picks

The Celtics battle the Magic in this Eastern Conference matchup. Boston is 9-1 in its last ten games and holds the best road record in the league at 33-7. The Celtics rank eighth in scoring, and Jayson Tatum leads the team in both points per game and assists per game.

In their last game, Boston beat the New York Knicks on the road, 119-117 in overtime. Every quarter was close, except the third, where the Celtics outscored the Knicks 31-20. Boston shot 46% from the field, made 19 three-pointers, and hit 20 free throws. However, the Celtics turned the ball over 15 times and were outscored 60-30 in points in the paint. They'll look to clean things up and generate more consistent scoring inside.

The Magic are 7-3 in their last ten games and 21-19 at home. Lately, Orlando has been inconsistent offensively at home, but the defense has remained solid. The Magic are second to last in the league in scoring and rank last in three-pointers made, but they're seventh in steals and first in blocks. Franz Wagner leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage.

In their last game, Orlando beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-112. Every quarter was close, except the second, where the Magic outscored the Hawks 36-26. Orlando shot 50% from the field and matched Atlanta in three-pointers made. They performed well in steals and took decent care of the basketball. Paolo Banchero recorded a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Best Bet: Boston moneyline