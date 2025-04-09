Angels vs Rays Odds, Spreads, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a double in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 08, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Fresh off some late-inning heroics, the Los Angeles Angels look to clinch the series win over the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST .

Last night, the Angels (7–3) tied the game in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to take the opener 4–3, extending their winning streak to three. Luis Rengifo's two-out single drove in the deciding run, and closer Kenley Jansen escaped a second-and-third, no-outs jam to earn his third save of the season.

Tampa Bay (4–6) has now dropped five straight and went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position last night. The Rays stranded nine runners, including seven over the final three innings, and fell to 4–3 at their temporary home in Tampa.

Today, the Angels send left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. He allowed three runs over six innings in his last start, a no-decision against Cleveland. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot will start for the Rays, looking to build on a solid outing last week when he struck out seven and gave up just one earned run over 5.1 innings.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-165)

Rays -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Angels +130

Rays -138

Total

Over 8 (-105)

8 (-105) Under 8 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Rays Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.

The total has gone over in eight of the LA Angels' last 12 games.

Tampa Bay is 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games against the LA Angels.

The LA Angels are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games.

Tampa Bay has gone 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The LA Angels have gone 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Angels vs Rays Injury Reports

Angels

Yoan Moncada, 3B — Day-to-day (Thumb).

Zach Neto, SS — 10 Day IL (Shoulder).

Rays

Josh Lowe, RF — 10 Day IL (Oblique).

Jonny DeLuca, RF — 10 Day IL (Shoulder).

Richie Palacios, 2B — 10 Day IL (Finger).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10 Day IL (Shoulder).

Alex Faedo, RP — 10 Day IL (Shoulder).

Angels vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"I am not a Kyle Hendricks fan. Yes, his first outing was solid, but he was not very good last year with the Cubs, and I doubt we'll get another solid outing from him here. Baz, on the other hand, was impressive his last time out and will get things off to a solid start for the Rays. I see Baz shutting the Angels' bats down and Tampa Bay getting back on the right side of the scoreboard (the winning side). Our Angels vs Rays Pick: Tampa Bay -1.5." — Travis Pulver, SportyTrader

"I'll take the Rays in their return series at home against the Angels on Wednesday night. Kikuchi can pile up the strikeouts but struggles to get deep into games due to his lack of command. He'll run up the pitch count and have to turn this one over to the Angels' bullpen by the middle innings. The Rays' Pepiot has been sharp in both his starts this year, with an ERA of 2.45. The Rays have the better bullpen of the two teams and the kind of lineup that can wear down the opposition. They're hitting just .234 as a team and will have difficulty against the Rays' pitching." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners