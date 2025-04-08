Hawks vs Magic Odds, Spreads, and Total

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 25: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Moritz Wagner #21 and Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on February 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are 37-41 and looking to make it two wins in a row.

Atlanta currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. They're set to compete in the play-in tournament, but could still finish anywhere between the seventh and tenth seed. The Hawks' defense is trending down, but their offense has remained consistent and continues to put up high point totals.

The Orlando Magic are 38-40 and ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference. Like the Hawks, they're locked into the play-in tournament but could easily drop to the tenth seed. They're just one game ahead of Atlanta. Orlando has won two straight, and their defense is trending in the right direction.

Spread

Hawks +4.5 (-110)

Magic -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks +155

Magic -172

Total

OVER 225 (-110)

UNDER 225.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Magic Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Atlanta's last 11 games.

Atlanta is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games.

Atlanta is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against Orlando.

Orlando is 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Orlando's last 5 games.

Orlando is 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.

Hawks vs Magic Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Jacob Toppin, F - Out

Trae Young, PG - Day-to-day, probable for Tuesday's game

Larry Nance Jr., PF - Out

Clint Capela, C - Out

Jalen Johnson, SF - Out

Kobe Bufkin, G - Out

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs, SG - Out

Moritz Wagner, C - Out

Hawks vs Magic Predictions and Picks

The Hawks face off against the Magic in this Eastern Conference matchup. Atlanta is 5-5 in its last ten games and 17-21 on the road. The Hawks rank fifth in the league in scoring and have been involved in many high-scoring contests. Their defense hasn't allowed fewer than 110 points in over a month. Onyeka Okongwu leads the team in field goal percentage at 57% and recently recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

In their last game, Atlanta defeated the Utah Jazz 147-134. The Hawks scored over 40 points in each of the first two quarters and led by 17 at halftime. Both teams hit more than 20 three-pointers, and Atlanta shot 56% from the field overall.

The Magic are 7-3 in their last ten games and 20-19 at home. Orlando is coming off two solid wins in which they played well on both ends of the floor. While those wins came against teams at the bottom of the standings, they were still valuable for reinforcing the fundamentals. The Magic rank second-to-last in scoring, and Franz Wagner leads the team in points, assists per game, and field goal percentage.

In their last game, Orlando beat the Washington Wizards 109-97. The Magic built a 16-point halftime lead, struggled offensively in the third quarter, but closed strong in the fourth. They shot 46% from the field, got to the free-throw line consistently, and took care of the basketball. Orlando had four players score in double figures, with Paolo Banchero posting a double-double of 33 points and 18 rebounds.

Best Bet: Atlanta Moneyline