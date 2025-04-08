Fort Myers Native Peyton Carr Signs with Mighty Mussels After Getting Picked in 10th Round of MLB Draft
Local star Peyton Carr signed with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels after the Minnesota Twins picked him at number 308 in the 10th round of the MLB draft, with a $42,500 signing bonus.
The 22-year-old joins the Twins' Low-A team following an impressive showing at High Point University. Though he only played 27 games because of injury, he hit a blazing .418 with 13 home runs, landing him a spot on the First-Team All-Big South list.
During his short but impressive senior year, Carr put up a massive 1.380 OPS. Even with injuries cutting his time short, he still ranked among the best in the conference for 2023.
His journey to the pros wasn't straightforward. A wrong medical diagnosis almost ended his baseball dreams until surgery fixed the problem and got him back in the game.
Now he'll play at Hammond Stadium - the same field where he watched the pros during spring training as a kid born in 2002. The stadium is just minutes from where he grew up.
When Carr suits up for the 2024 Mighty Mussels, he'll team up with fellow prospects Dasan Hill and Yasser Mercedes under new manager Seth Feldman.