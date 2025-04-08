ContestsEvents
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Michael Garaventa
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 06: Tyler Motte #14 of the Detroit Red Wings shoots the puck just wide of the net in front of Vitek Vanecek #41 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on April 06, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 06: Tyler Motte #14 of the Detroit Red Wings shoots the puck just wide of the net in front of Vitek Vanecek #41 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on April 06, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in a head-on collision this tonight at 7 p.m., but only because the teams are headed opposite ways. Toronto's dashing to the finish line of the season, hoping to earn a Stanley Cup playoff seed as high as #2 in the Eastern Conference. Florida is having one of its worst skids since lifting the Stanley Cup, and the timing of the slump leaves much to be desired. 

Florida's five-game losing streak puts the Panthers in a pickle in the Atlantic Division race. The Cats are two points ahead of current Wild Card seed Ottawa. The Senators' win streak puts all kinds of pressure on the Panthers to improve right now rather than lag into a worse seeding before the playoffs can start. 

There's a spark of hope out of Vegas, and it isn't the Golden Knights. Florida's odds opened at a surprisingly high price versus Toronto. As was the case with Boston last week, there's a point at which sportsbooks expect a team on a losing streak to get mad about it. 

Spread

  • Panthers +1.5 (-260)
  • Maple Leafs -1.5 (+225) 

Moneyline 

  • Panthers +102
  • Maple Leafs -115

Total 

  • OVER 5.5 (-106)
  • UNDER 5.5 (-110) 

*The above data was collected on April 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Florida Panthers are 0-5 in their last five games.
  • Florida is 7-1 in the last eight games at home.
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are 5-1 in the last six games.
  • Toronto is 1-4 in its last five road games against Florida. 
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Florida's last six games.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports 

Florida Panthers 

  • Centerman Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. 
  • Centerman Nico Sturm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Defenseman Jake McCabe is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. 
  • Centerman David Kampf is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. 

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks 

The late French announcer Noel Picard often said things like, "We have some final scores. Toronto, two," and left it at that. Picard would fit in with the 2024-25 Toronto Maple Leafs since it's not critical to report Toronto's goals against. The Maple Leafs keep defeating whomever's in front of them. Florida lost to Toronto 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena last Wednesday when GK Anthony Stolarz stopped 29 out of 31 Panthers shots. Toronto's forward Mitch Marner ranks third in the NHL with 70 assists. 

Meanwhile, the Panthers are bruised where it hurts worst … right up the middle. Injuries to Aleksander Barkov and the nifty veteran Nico Sturm could be trouble for the defending champs. Florida Hockey Now argues that HC Paul Maurice is a resting skater who's been at 90%. "Maurice is giving players all the time they need to be ready for when the games really count," says Panthers beat writer George Richards. 

Is Maurice following the NHL standings? Whether or not the Maple Leafs get the Panthers' best shot in a rapid-fire rematch, Toronto's odds on the Puck Line are too sweet to ignore. It's not every day a hot-vs-cold matchup has such lukewarm betting lines.

Florida PanthersToronto Maple Leafs
Michael GaraventaWriter
