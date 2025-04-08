95 Players to Compete at 2025 Masters

The Masters Tournament field dropped to 95 players after Vijay Singh pulled out due to injury. The lineup is now ready for an exciting battle between veteran winners and new talent at Augusta National.

Top contender Scottie Scheffler aims for his third green jacket since 2022 - something not done since Tiger Woods won back-to-back about twenty years ago. His second-place finish at Houston shows he's playing well heading into Augusta.

With two PGA Tour wins this season, Rory McIlroy tops both Strokes Gained and Scoring. His 17th try at the Masters gives him another shot at completing a career grand slam that's been just out of reach since coming in second in 2022.

McIlroy's wins at Pebble Beach and THE PLAYERS prove he's in top form. While he's landed seven top-10 finishes at Augusta, the win keeps slipping through his grasp.

Former U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau comes in hot after success on the LIV Golf tour. His tie for sixth last year showed real improvement at Augusta, where he hadn't played well before.

Five-time winner Tiger Woods is sitting this one out while getting better from Achilles surgery. Recent injuries have kept the golf great off the course.

DeChambeau says he's "in a great frame of mind," according to what he told GOLF.com.

This year's smaller field comes after recent growth. Changes to qualifying rules and special invites shaped who made the cut.