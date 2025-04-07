UConn Takes Home 12th NCAA Women’s Basketball Title with 82-59 Win Over South Carolina

UConn grabbed their 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship by beating South Carolina 82-59. The victory gave them their first championship since 2016.

The powerhouse pair of Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong ran through defenders, each putting up 24 points. Strong, who grabbed 15 rebounds, broke the freshman scoring record for tournament play. Paige Bueckers chipped in 17 points in the dominant win.

A red-hot third-quarter run put South Carolina away for good. The Huskies outscored their opponents 26-16, building a commanding 20-point lead that the defending champions couldn't overcome.

The win put Geno Auriemma in rarefied air. His 12th national title set a new record for coaching success in college basketball, while taking UConn's program to new heights.

Fudd's outstanding Final Four showing earned her Most Outstanding Player honors. She matched Strong's scoring in a brilliant championship game.

"Mistakes during key moments cost us against an elite opponent like UConn," said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to ESPN.

Before this loss, the Gamecocks had built a powerhouse with titles in 2017, 2022, and 2024 - including last year's undefeated season. This was their first championship game defeat under Staley's watch.