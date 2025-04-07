Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Miami Heat in a battle of Eastern Conference rivals tonight. While the schedule makers likely anticipated this to be an important matchup, it has turned into a contest in which only one team truly cares about the outcome.
The 76ers are not that one team. Philadelphia's nightmarish season continued with yet another loss on Saturday, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That defeat was Philadelphia's eleventh straight, highlighting a campaign that has been marred by injury, lack of effort, and overall poor play since its onset.
Things are going better for Miami, but only just. The Heat have clinched a spot in the play-in as is becoming tradition in South Beach, but this time head coach Erik Spoelstra's team will likely enter the postseason as either the ninth or tenth seed. Miami ends the season against four teams with records below .500, including showdowns with the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans. A potential run could lead the Heat as high as the seventh seed, but it must start with this game.
Spread
- 76ers +14.5 (-108)
- Heat -14 .5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers +660
- Heat -1000
Totals
- Over 214 (-110)
- Under 214 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
76ers vs Heat Betting Trends
- The Sixers are 26-50-2 ATS on the season.
- The 76ers are 15-38-1 ATS following a loss.
- The over is 24-13-2 in Philadelphia's road games.
- The Heat are 21-18 ATS on their home floor.
- The Heat are 12-12 ATS as home favorites.
- The over is 15-9 in games in which the Heat are home favorites.
76ers vs Heat Injury Reports
Philadelphia 76ers
- Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.
- Guerschon Yabusele, F - Out.
- Justin Edwards, F - Day-to-Day.
- Kyle Lowry, G - Day-to-Day.
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro, G - Day-to-Day.
- Alec Burks, G - Day-to-Day.
- Andrew Wiggins, F - Out.
- Haywood Highsmith, F - Day-to-Day.
76ers vs Heat Predictions and Picks.
Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "The Heat have handled the Sixers in three meetings this season and, although this game is purely for bragging rights, expect a motivated effort from Philadelphia in avoiding the sweep. The Heat have been scoring the ball at a consistent rate, and they may get out to a lead early in this game. For our final betting prediction, we'll have to roll with the Miami Heat to cover this spread on the road as they continue their success over this 76ers team this season."
Neither side of the spread looks particularly appealing in this matchup. Putting money on Philadelphia has been equivalent to lighting it on fire this season, but the spread is massive, and the Heat should be missing several key players. Because of these reasons, it is best to look to the points totals. Both of these teams rank in the bottom ten in the NBA in almost every single major defensive metric. Even with the host of injuries, these teams should put together enough offensive output to crack the over, even if it is only by a point or two.