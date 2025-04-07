Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 29: Kyle Anderson #20 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Marcus Bagley #35 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 118-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Miami Heat in a battle of Eastern Conference rivals tonight. While the schedule makers likely anticipated this to be an important matchup, it has turned into a contest in which only one team truly cares about the outcome.

The 76ers are not that one team. Philadelphia's nightmarish season continued with yet another loss on Saturday, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That defeat was Philadelphia's eleventh straight, highlighting a campaign that has been marred by injury, lack of effort, and overall poor play since its onset.

Things are going better for Miami, but only just. The Heat have clinched a spot in the play-in as is becoming tradition in South Beach, but this time head coach Erik Spoelstra's team will likely enter the postseason as either the ninth or tenth seed. Miami ends the season against four teams with records below .500, including showdowns with the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans. A potential run could lead the Heat as high as the seventh seed, but it must start with this game.

Spread

76ers +14.5 (-108)

Heat -14 .5 (-110)

Moneyline

76ers +660

Heat -1000

Totals

Over 214 (-110)

Under 214 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Heat Betting Trends

The Sixers are 26-50-2 ATS on the season.

The 76ers are 15-38-1 ATS following a loss.

The over is 24-13-2 in Philadelphia's road games.

The Heat are 21-18 ATS on their home floor.

The Heat are 12-12 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 15-9 in games in which the Heat are home favorites.

76ers vs Heat Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Out.

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Out.

Justin Edwards, F - Day-to-Day.

Kyle Lowry, G - Day-to-Day.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, G - Day-to-Day.

Alec Burks, G - Day-to-Day.

Andrew Wiggins, F - Out.

Haywood Highsmith, F - Day-to-Day.

76ers vs Heat Predictions and Picks.

Dominik Zawartko of ClutchPoints writes, "The Heat have handled the Sixers in three meetings this season and, although this game is purely for bragging rights, expect a motivated effort from Philadelphia in avoiding the sweep. The Heat have been scoring the ball at a consistent rate, and they may get out to a lead early in this game. For our final betting prediction, we'll have to roll with the Miami Heat to cover this spread on the road as they continue their success over this 76ers team this season."