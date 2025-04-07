One Shining Moment Tonight Between Florida and Houston

One shining moment is on tap tonight in the college basketball NCAA championship between the Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars in San Antonio! A tournament which began with 68 hopeful teams is now down to two this evening. While both teams dominated the regular season and own 67 wins between them they both needed to overcome large second half deficits in the semi-finals Saturday to get here.

In Saturday's 79-73 win over Auburn, Walter Clayton scored 34 points and made 5 three-pointers for the Florida. But the Gators trailed at the half by 8 points and fell down by 9 points before mounting their steady comeback. Florida will be in the national championship game for the first time since they won back to back titles under coach Billy Donovan in 2006 and 2007.

ONE SHINING MOMENT

One shining moment Saturday night: Houston had a much more stressful semi final vs Duke. In a scoring showdown between the Cougars L.J. Cryer and Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, Houston trailed all night. In fact they were down by 14 points with eight minutes to go. But their famous defense strangled Duke and held them to one field goal over the last 10 and 1/2 minutes. The Cougars prevailed and won 70-67. And it appears Flagg's short college career is over as he is expected to be the top pick in the NBA Draft.

Houston last made the championship game but lost in 1984. That team known as Phi Slama Jama featured Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.