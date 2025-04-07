Lightning vs Rangers Odds, Spreads, and Total

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 14: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning makes a save against Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers as Nick Perbix #48 defends during the third period at the Amalie Arena on March 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to bounce back after losing two games in a row.

Tampa is 44-26-6 and sits second in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning could still finish first in the division or drop to the first wild-card spot. Before this brief losing skid, Tampa was riding a four-game winning streak, with goals coming easily. Now, they've suffered two one-goal losses, and the scoring is trending down.

The New York Rangers are 36-33-7 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. New York will likely have to win out and get some help from other teams if they want to claim the final wild-card spot. The Rangers have been stuck in a win-loss pattern and have been inconsistent on both sides of the puck.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+185)

Rangers +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline

Lighting -138

Rangers +123

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Rangers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Tampa Bay is 1-7 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Rangers' last 7 games.

NY Rangers are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Rangers' last 14 games at home.

Lightning vs. Rangers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

None

New York Rangers

K'Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day

Matt Rempe, C - Day-to-day

Arthur Kaliyev, RW - Out

Adam Edstrom, C - Injured Reserve

Lightning vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

The Lightning battle the Rangers in this Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Division matchup. Tampa is 6-3-1 in their last ten games and still has a lot to play for with playoff seeding on the line. This will be the final game of a four-game road trip, and so far, Tampa has gone 1-1-1. The Bolts rank second in goals scored and are in the top ten in special teams play.

In their last game, Tampa lost to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout, 3-2. The Lightning blew two one-goal leads and were outshot 38-24. Tampa was the slightly more physical team, but went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Bolts will look to jumpstart their scoring with some early offense against the Rangers.

The Rangers are 4-5-1 in their last ten games and have a goal differential of negative one. For the first time in a few games, New York's scoring dipped, and the defense has now allowed four or more goals in three of their last four games. New York ranks 27th on the power play and seventh on the penalty kill.

In their last game, the Rangers were shut out by the New Jersey Devils, 4-0. It was their first shutout loss in two months. The game was scoreless in the first period, but the Rangers gave up a pair of goals in both the second and third periods. Despite outshooting the Devils 26-16, New York went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Rangers will look to capitalize on quality chances and get their offense back on track.

Best Bet: Over