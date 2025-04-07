Florida Gators vs. Houston Cougars Odds, Spread, and Totals

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 05: Will Richard #5 of the Florida Gators shakes hands with Sam Alexis #4 of the Florida Gators during the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Auburn Tigers at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators will take on the Houston Cougars in tonight's NCAA Championship game. Both teams put on an incredible display of grit in their Final 4 matchups, with Florida powering through Auburn while the Cougars pulled off a comeback for the ages to send Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils to the couch. Here, both teams will have 40 minutes to leave a legacy of championship-level play on their programs by cutting down the nets one last time.

Leading Florida's charge to the final buzzer is senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton, an all-world player throughout the Gators' run to the championship, most recently poured in 30 points against Auburn in the Final 4. He will meet the buzzsaw of Houston's defense in what is perhaps his toughest matchup to date.

Attempting to match Clayton's production will be Houston's star guard LJ Cryer. Cryer put together an excellent Final 4 showing, scoring 26 points to spearhead the Cougars' comeback. While he provides the bulk of the scoring, Houston's frontcourt duo of Joseph Tugler and J'Wan Roberts will again form the backbone of the defensive effort that Houston values so highly.

Spread

Florida -1 (-103)

Houston +1 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -111

Houston -105

Totals

Over 140.5 (-110)

Under 141 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida vs. Houston Betting Trends

The Gators are 10-3 ATS against ranked opponents.

The Gators are 10-3 ATS in neutral site games.

The Gators are 25-9 ATS as favorites.

The over is 9-4 when Florida plays a ranked opponent.

The Cougars are 2-0 ATS as underdogs.

The Cougars are 12-7-1 ATS when they have equal rest to their opponent.

The under is 22-15-2 in Houston's games this season.

Florida vs. Houston Injury Reports

Florida Gators

No injuries of note.

Houston Cougars

No injuries of note.

Florida vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

Tyler Shoemaker of VSin writes, "Despite Florida being tabbed as a 1.5-point favorite by the betting market, with an Over/Under of 141.5, TSI is calling for the minor upset with Houston projected as a 1-point favorite over the Gators with a total of 142. Subjectively, I think Houston's style is better equipped for a colossal game on a short turnaround. Now, is there the possibility that Walter Clayton Jr. pulls another rabbit out of his hat? Absolutely. But top-to-bottom, I (and the metrics) like Houston's defense, coaching, and experience to close out another nail-biter Monday night."