Florida Gators vs. Houston Cougars Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Florida Gators will take on the Houston Cougars in tonight's NCAA Championship game. Both teams put on an incredible display of grit in their Final 4 matchups, with Florida powering through Auburn while the Cougars pulled off a comeback for the ages to send Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils to the couch. Here, both teams will have 40 minutes to leave a legacy of championship-level play on their programs by cutting down the nets one last time.
Leading Florida's charge to the final buzzer is senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton, an all-world player throughout the Gators' run to the championship, most recently poured in 30 points against Auburn in the Final 4. He will meet the buzzsaw of Houston's defense in what is perhaps his toughest matchup to date.
Attempting to match Clayton's production will be Houston's star guard LJ Cryer. Cryer put together an excellent Final 4 showing, scoring 26 points to spearhead the Cougars' comeback. While he provides the bulk of the scoring, Houston's frontcourt duo of Joseph Tugler and J'Wan Roberts will again form the backbone of the defensive effort that Houston values so highly.
Spread
- Florida -1 (-103)
- Houston +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida -111
- Houston -105
Totals
- Over 140.5 (-110)
- Under 141 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Florida vs. Houston Betting Trends
- The Gators are 10-3 ATS against ranked opponents.
- The Gators are 10-3 ATS in neutral site games.
- The Gators are 25-9 ATS as favorites.
- The over is 9-4 when Florida plays a ranked opponent.
- The Cougars are 2-0 ATS as underdogs.
- The Cougars are 12-7-1 ATS when they have equal rest to their opponent.
- The under is 22-15-2 in Houston's games this season.
Florida vs. Houston Injury Reports
Florida Gators
- No injuries of note.
Houston Cougars
- No injuries of note.
Florida vs. Houston Predictions and Picks
Tyler Shoemaker of VSin writes, "Despite Florida being tabbed as a 1.5-point favorite by the betting market, with an Over/Under of 141.5, TSI is calling for the minor upset with Houston projected as a 1-point favorite over the Gators with a total of 142. Subjectively, I think Houston's style is better equipped for a colossal game on a short turnaround. Now, is there the possibility that Walter Clayton Jr. pulls another rabbit out of his hat? Absolutely. But top-to-bottom, I (and the metrics) like Houston's defense, coaching, and experience to close out another nail-biter Monday night."
While Florida has largely gotten by thanks to a series of fantastic games by Clayton, the Cougars are a more well-rounded squad, a fact that will be evident on the defensive end. Tugler and Roberts provide a physicality that the Gators cannot match. The Cougars are adept at sending well-timed double teams, especially once an opposing player penetrates into the paint, a skill set that bodes well for slowing down this top-heavy Florida squad. Additionally, Emanuel Sharp should be able to carry the offensive load when Cryer is on the bench. The Cougars' moneyline and spread are both in play here.