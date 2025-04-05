Craig's Cash Grab on ESPN SWFL, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025.

It all kicks off weekday mornings—listen for the KEYWORD starting at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 3 PM, and 5 PM. That’s $1,000 up for grabs five times a day.

When you hear the KEYWORD, you’ll have 25 minutes (until :25 past the hour) to enter in one of the following ways:

Text it to 45911

Enter on the new ESPN SWFL app

Submit online at espnswfl.com

If we call you back, you’ve won $1,000. You must answer the phone, or we will move on to another winner.