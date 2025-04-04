Rays vs Rangers Odds, Spreads, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 2: Ryan Pepiot #44 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 2, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Riding the momentum of a strong 5-2 start to the season, the Texas Rangers hope to keep the momentum alive against the Tampa Bay Rays (4-2) tonight at Globe Life Field . The first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Rangers have looked sharp out of the gate, with their pitching staff leading the American League in strikeouts, wins, and saves and boasting a team ERA of 2.85. Offensively, second-year left fielder Wyatt Langford leads the team with a .269 average and two home runs.

The Rays, hit with several injuries to start the year, have shown resilience and performed well. The team is among league leaders in batting average, hits, and stolen bases — while also ranking near the top in pitching wins, strikeouts, and quality starts with an AL-best ERA of 2.00.

Tonight's pitching matchup features right-hander Tyler Mahle for the Rangers, who has started the season with a 1-0 record and a 2.65 ERA. The Rays are expected to counter with right-hander Zack Littell, making his first start of the season after effective relief appearances.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-190)

Rangers -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Rays +111

Rangers -132

Total

OVER 8.5 (-112)

UNDER 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on April 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Rangers have won three of the four games they've been listed as favorites in this season.

The Rays are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rays vs Rangers Injury Reports

Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 10 Day IL (Shoulder)

Alex Faedo, RP - 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Josh Lowe, RF - 10 Day IL (Oblique)

Richie Palacios, 2B - 10 Day IL (Finger)

Nate Lavender, RP - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Rangers

Josh Jung, 3B - 10 Day IL (Neck)

Jack Leiter, SP - Day to Day (Hand)

Cody Bradford, SP - 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Jon Gray, SP - 60 Day IL (Wrist)

Josh Sborz, RP - 60 Day IL (Shoulder)

Rays vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"Dating back to last season, Tampa Bay has won six of the last nine games, and this season is 4-2, which is a half-game out of first in the AL East. Texas has performed well with five wins in seven games, but the starting pitching matchup favors Tampa Bay on Friday. Despite losing his first start of the season, Tampa Bay's Zack Littell pitched very well, allowing four hits and one run in six innings with seven strikeouts, but received little to no run support as the Rays lost 2-1. Texas starter Tyler Mahle pitched just 1.2 innings in his first appearance this season, allowing one run on two hits and issued four walks while striking out just three. Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays." — Kevin Vallego, Winners and Whiners